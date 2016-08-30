Nothing Else Compares To Our Idea For Cooking Success

Cooking can mean many things to different people. For some, cooking is a science, with the kitchen acting as a lab for different tasty experiments. Some think of cooking as a stress reliever, using time in the kitchen as a way to relax. Others think of cooking as difficult, finding it hard to even boil water. However you think of cooking, the tips in this article should help you be the best cook possible.

When cooking, the smaller the item the higher the cooking temperature can be. For instance, if you are cooking mini muffins they can be baked at 400, where as if the muffins are regular size the temperature should be no higher than 325. Cooking at the right temperature will optimize your cooking time and keep items from becoming dried out.

You want to cook healthier meals, and one place to consider with regard to changing your menus is in sauces and dressings. Rich, creamy dressings and sauces tend to be extremely unhealthy. You do not need to eliminate these meal-toppers entirely; simply learn how to make lighter, healthier alternatives. Healthier sauces and dressings can go a long way towards making your entire diet healthier.

After you have cooked mashed potatoes, make sure that you return them to the hot pan so that they can steam for the next ten minutes. This will allow for the potatoes to dry out so that you can get a rich texture when you are applying your milk and butter.

Cooking tip "� sweet treat for smelly fingers! Cleaning fish or shrimp is a messy task and leaves a distinctive smell on your hand for at least a day. There is an effective way of removing the smell. Squish a few fresh strawberries between your fingers for a couple of minutes and rinse your hand with soapy water. The smell will disappear instantly!

When you are cooking, use fresh ingredients instead of frozen or dried ones for the best results. Fresh ingredients will give your dish extra flavor, and can turn out to be less expensive over time.

When a recipe calls for vegetable shortening, coconut oil is a healthy alternative that should be used. Coconut oil can be difficult to find in the typical grocery stores so you may need to look in a healthfood store to find it. It is important to read the label to make sure it is true coconut oil.

Keep a few cut up, washed, and prepared vegetables in your freezer. This will reduce your prep time when you're cooking a recipe. Onions and peppers are great to freeze. Just buy them fresh, wash and cut them when you have time, and store them in individual zip lock bags.

Shake a little salt onto your cutting board when you are chopping up fresh herbs. This adds some extra flavor to the herbs while also keeping them on the board. Don't put too much salt on the board, though. Don't add salt later, either, as there should be enough absorbed when you are chopping. Some of the salt will adhere to the herbs and add flavor to your dish.

When making sandwiches, follow this tip. Take a portion of mayonnaise and spread it on the bread from corner to corner. Spreading from corner to corner rather than the widely used method of spreading down the middle allows every area of the bread to be evenly coated with mayonnaise, making a more flavorful sandwich.

If you have left over wine in a bottle from dinner or drinks with friends, you can pour out the remaining wine in an ice tray and put it in the freezer. When you are making a sauce that has wine in the recipe you can drop in a couple of cubes.

Here is a cooking tip that will make your life easier on nights and weekends. When cooking, save any sauces leftover from cooking by pouring them into ice cube trays. When you need to use the sauce cubes, simply pop them out of the tray and reheat them in a sauce pan for a quick sauce without all of the cook time.

When you are making homemade soups that contain meat, they tend to have a lot of fat that needs to be skimmed from the top. One quick solution to that problem is dropping in a couple of ice cubes. As the ice melts, the fat will stiffen around it and you will be able to remove it with ease.

Olive oil is any cook's best friend. It is a very versatile ingredient and is, opposed to what many people think, not limited to just Italian cuisine. Stir fried dishes and any dish in which you would ordinarily use butter can be made better tasting and healthier when olive oil is used.

Add a roll of sausage to your cabbage for a particularly tasty meal. Cut up a cabbage into bite sized pieces, cover with water, and put it on the stove to boil. While your cabbage is boiling brown some sausage in a skillet. Drain off the excess grease then pour the sausage into your cabbage. Cook until the cabbage is tender.

Furthermore, cooking is a combination of great ingredients and recipes to create edible works of art. Cooking is accessible to anyone, as it can be done by people of all skill levels. By using the cooking tips found in the article above, you can produce great masterpieces through cooking.