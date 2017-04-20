Ways To Prepare Meals For Your Family

The joy of cooking is experienced by many people. Whether you like to make simple snacks that tickle your taste buds, or multiple course meals and desserts that rival even the best thanksgiving feasts, you can't help but appreciate the art of cooking. The tips in this article will help you become a better cook.

When possible, complete all of the prep work in advance. The wise cook prepares as much as possible before starting to cook. Setting a time limit can add stress to your cooking experience. Try and prepare your ingredients ahead of time to avoid unnecessary stress.

Don't add the dressing until right before serving. It is essential that the prep work is completed before cooking commences. Sometimes even when the prep work is done, the deadline for when the meal must be completed can still loom large and become stressful. Having as much prep work done as possible will save you both time and frustration!

Always add oil to the side of the pan when sautéing. If you find that you need more oil in your pan while you are cooking, never put it right in the middle. Add it to the side of your pan. That way, it will be sufficiently heated by the time it reaches the food.

When deep frying foods, hold the food below the oil with the tongs for a few seconds. Holding the food under the oil for around five seconds will create a useful seal around the food. This seal will work to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pan.

If you've forgotten to soak your beans over night, quick soak them instead. Just put the beans in a very large pot and cover with water. Bring this to a boil, then lower heat and simmer for about two hours. This method is just as effective as an over night soak and can save you time.

Much like a sponge, the mushrooms will absorb the water. Use a clean cloth to wipe them off.

When cooking with a sauté pan, turn the handle of it in the opposite direction of you. Keeping the handle facing you increases the chance of bumping into and spilling your food. This is also a safety concern because you can burn yourself if the pan tips or falls over.

You may or may not have heard of schmaltz, but it is a very useful component when cooking. Schmaltz, otherwise known as chicken fat, is very rich. The flavor of schmaltz is deeper than duck fat and can be used for many things, such as cooking meats or poaching fish.

How to 'un-seize' melted chocolate. If the chocolate you are melting suddenly gets lumpy or grainy, this means it has 'seized', and it will ruin a recipe. Remove the pan and add 1/2 to 1 tsp of shortening or cooking oil (not butter or margarine). Stir until the mixture becomes smooth again. To prevent seizing, make sure the pan is completely dry before trying to melt chocolate.

Next time you make a dressing at home, swap half of the amount of mayo with an equal portion of Greek-style yogurt. This increases not only the richness of the dressing, but it gives it the creamy and smooth texture that we all love to see on our salads and other dishes.

In addition to staples, condiments and seasonings, keep your kitchen stocked with healthy convenient foods and quick-fix items. A no-stress kitchen should include eggs and dairy, fruits, vegetables, breads, baking products, canned and bottled items, grains, refrigerated and freezer items, and condiments. When you run out of a product, don't forget to make a note of it, so you won't be caught out if you need it in the future.

As stated previously, cooking isn't all that difficult, especially if you arm yourself with some knowledge. Improving your cooking skills can be very rewarding in numerous ways. Just imagine the compliments you will receive from your friends and family as you serve that new dish you created yourself. By using some of the ideas presented in this article, you'll be well on your way to becoming the kind of cook you've always wanted to be.